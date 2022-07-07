0
Ofori-Atta’s handling of economy abysmal, he must resign – Kwabena Donkor

Kwabena Donkor12121312121212 Kwabena Donkor, former minister of Power

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana begins talks with IMF

Ghana facing economic distress

Parliament could be forced to pass a motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta - MP

A former minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of being abysmal in the management of the Ghanaian economy.

He opines that Ken Ofori-Atta must step down from his post with immediate effect for plunging the country into an economic crisis and now seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, the lawmaker for Pru West said Ken Ofori-Atta must not be allowed to remain in office as Finance Minister.

He argued that as a former minister of Power under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress, he [Kwabena Donkor] resigned in 2015 on the basis that the government could not put an end to the persistent power crisis also known as ‘Dumsor’.

Based on this, he, therefore, wants Ken Ofori-Atta to emulate the gesture and resign honorably.

“The Minister should resign as a matter of honour,” Kwabena Donkor said on Thursday.

He, however, added that it has become clear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may not relive Ken Ofori-Atta from his post due to political reasons.

Kwabena Donkor further warned that Parliament could be forced to pass a motion of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta in a move to remove him from post.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
