Ofori-Atta's name is now the definition of 'failure, incompetence' – AFAG tells Akufo-Addo

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said the name of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has become the meaning of failure and incompetence.

The pro-government group's General Secretary, Mr Arnold Boateng, said on Monday, 24 October 2022 that “clearly, it looks like the Finance Ministry and the government have dropped the ball on the economy.”



“Reassign the Finance Minister and Adu-Boahen because they have been there for a long time and their activities have caused the mess we are in now", he demanded in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.



In Mr Boateng's view, Mr Ofori-Atta's "posture does not augur well" for the country's economic circumstances, adding: "He has lost the trust of the nation."



"The name Ken Ofori-Atta has become synonymous with failure; synonymous with incompetence and any adjective you can call.”

AFAG also said President Akufo-Addo must tackle the economy “not just by giving a speech but by taking concrete actions which will strengthen the cedi.”



“What is worrying AFAG is there is no concrete assurance either from the President or from the BOG on these issues,” Mr. Boateng said.



“People dropping the ball has led us here and if we do not take the necessary actions, we will have a time bomb on our hands, and we cannot address that.”