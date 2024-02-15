Ofori-Atta's 'new position' makes him 'bigger than Ministry of Finance' - Franklin Cudjoe

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to reports about a new appointment supposedly handed to the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Barely 12 hours after his dismissal as minister was announced, pro-government Asaase Radio reported that Ofori-Atta had been appointed a senior economic advisor to the president.



According to Cudjoe, the job of president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets means the former minister "will be in charge of negotiating most big deals.. he is now bigger than MoF......"



He quoted a portion of the Asaase Report which read: "The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, according to Asaase News sources in the Office of the President."



His verdict followed: "Meaning he will be in charge of negotiating most big deals.. he is now bigger than MoF......"





SARA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel