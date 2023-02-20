Ofori-Atta’s zeal in seeing DDEP through commendable - NPP man

Awal Mohammed

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the thumbs up for the zeal and tenacity finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta exhibited in the execution of the just-ended Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to Awal Mohammed, the programme's 85 per cent subscription rate must be commended.



He said this was a clear indication that the sector minister put up a lot to have subscribers accept the programme.



The government communicator who is also the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Youth Employment Agency (NYEA) heaped this praise on the finance minister while speaking on the discussion segment of ‘The Citizen show’ hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He noted that: ''The programme would have been [even] more successful if the ministry had intensified publicity and education for the stakeholders to understand the programme better."



"Had the ministry engaged the stakeholders, we would not have been here for the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to join the pensioner bondholders to picket," he argued