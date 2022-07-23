Ofori-Atta to present 2022 mid-year budget review on July 25

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy and Supplementary Estimate of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 Financial Year to Parliament on Monday 25th July, 2022 pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

As soon as the Motion is taken on Monday the members have been scheduled for Tuesday 26 July 2022 to commence debates on it and the Leadership would conclude debate with their own submissions on the Motion on Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 as “Members are aware whenever a supplementary estimate is introduced into the House it is done through a motion by the Minister and seconded by Hon. Member and as usual the House is given the opportunity to debate on the Motion”.



According to the business statement for the tenth week ending Thursday 28th July 2022 noted that, the Chairman and Ranking Member of Finance Committee – 15 minutes, Chairpersons of Other Committees 8 minutes and all other Members – 5 minutes

“The Business Committee proposes that the Leadership structures the debate along specified sectors: governance, including security and public safety, finance and the economy generally, energy and other infrastructural sectors, the social sector, local governance as well as youth, sports, tourism and the cultural sectors. This arrangement shall enable a smooth flow of the comments”.



Meanwhile, due to the exigencies of the time, the Business Committee recommended that the House commences sitting each day at 10:00 a.m. prompt and also have extended sittings to ensure that outstanding referrals are considered expeditiously before the House rises sine die.