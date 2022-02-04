Ofori-Atta to withdraw E-Levy bill from parliament, re-introduce on February 11

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has given the indication of withdrawing the electronic transfer levy bill from parliament.



This was after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the Bill.



According to him, the bill will be reintroduced on Friday, 11th February,2022 for consideration by the house after further stakeholder consultations barring any unforeseen circumstances.



In the event that, he is unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the Bill on Friday 11th February, he may do so on Tuesday 15th,February,2022.

The business committee of the house has also confirmed that the bill will be programmed for consideration during the fourth week of its meeting.



The development was communicated to the house by the deputy majority leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markin during the presentation of the business statement for the following week.



Meanwhile, minority chief whip Mohammed Muntaka who raised concerns over the uncertainty regarding the presentation of the bill alleged that this forms part of plans by the majority to spring a surprise in the minority.



