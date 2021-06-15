Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s Salt Media GH signs sensational sports commentator Kofi Gyinae

Salt 95.9 FM has signed Kofi Gyinae

Source: Salt Media GH

In its quest to be a leading broadcaster and serve its listeners with the best sports presentation in the Ashanti Region, Salt 95.9 FM has signed Emmanuel Aboagye Gyinae popularly known as Kofi Gyinae.

Kofi Gyinae joins the likes of Dennis Asamoah, Emmanuel Sefa and Michael Osei to serve listeners of the station in the Ashanti Region with the best of local and international sports.



CEO of Salt Media GH, Ohene Kwame Frimpong speaking at a short ceremony to sign a contract with the talented sports presenter said he fell in love with Kofi’s talent when he first heard him in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Accra based Okay FM.



He said he realized Kofi would be a good addition to Salt FM’s sports team hence the decision to sign him.



He used the opportunity to thank all individuals including Abeiku Santana, Zion felix and Rhymesonny for discovering Kofi and giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent on their platforms.



Kofi Gyinae who spoke to Saltfmonline.com expressed gratitude to everyone who has been supportive.

He promised nothing but exciting and scintillating sports presentation and commentary.



Who is Kofi Gyinae?



Kofi Gyinae was born to Mr Alex Gyinae and Mrs. Dora Adwubi Mensah at Nyiniahini in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended Life in Christ International and The Hilltop School at the basic and junior high level. He continued to Prempeh College where he had his secondary school education.



Before venturing into the media, he worked as a trotro mate, a mobile money agent, a waiter and a teacher after completing SHS. Kofi said he discovered he could be a commentator at a very tender age but he had no one to assist him to develop his God-given talent.



According to him, he took bold decisions to contact many known radio and television presenters to give him an opportunity but all his attempts ended in disappointment. He said he reached out to Zion Felix who was his teacher in basic school and told him about his talent. Zion Felix then asked him to send him some of his videos which he later shared on social media. It was from there he shot to fame after his videos went viral.