Okudzeto opens furniture and footwear bank in North Tongu

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has opened a Furniture and Footwear Bank (FFB) in his constituency.



The purpose of the FFB is to ensure the schools in North Tongu have enough tables and chairs for academic work and also to prevent needy students from going to school bare footed.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his Twitter page said the bank will ensure that schools in his constituency have constant supply of furniture and also provide free footwear for the needy needed.





“It is deeply humbling to establish that our model allows for North Tongu to have a constant store of thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round. The 'no-furniture syndrome' and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past,” he said.



He commended his constituents who took part in the project; adding that the bank was brought up by the people from Noth Tongu.



“It is refreshing to note that this has been largely a North Tongu local content-driven initiative from the metal fabrication, furniture production & footwear supplies.



“I am enormously proud of Aveyime- based Amuga Metal Works, Borlor Shoes of Mepe & Dodzi Carpentry in Battor.

“Of course, I am absolutely proud of our team of sharp, dedicated volunteers who mobilized footwear donations from the national capital, amounting to some 30% of total available shoes for free distribution. We are eternally indebted to all donors”, he added



