Olam Ghana receives top employer recognition in 2021

Female staff pose for a group picture after an annual workshop

Source: Olam Ghana

Olam Ghana, a leading supply chain manager of agri-products and one of Ghana’s largest cocoa buying agencies has been certified as a Top Employer for 2021 by the Top Employers Institute for their commitment to upholding HR best practices in the country.

The Top Employers Institute certifies organisations dedicated to a better world of work by exhibiting this through excellent human resource policies and people-centered practices.



A global HR authority on certification of excellence in employee conditions, the Top Employers Institution for over 25 years has certified and recognised more than 1,600 organisations in 119 countries across five continents and positively impacted the lives of over 6.9 million employees globally.



The award was presented over a virtual ceremony and brought together a diverse pool of companies receiving their certification alongside Olam Ghana. Olam in Cote d’Ívoire, Nigeria, Netherlands, and South Africa were also recognised during this ceremony.



Based on an industry-leading research methodology, participating organisations are certified according to the results of their HR best practices. The survey covered six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including; People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion, and more.



The CEO of Top Employers Institute, David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), the certified institutions continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.



We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate all the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

“We are delighted that Olam Ghana has achieved certification as a Top Employer in Ghana and Africa and there is no doubt that it is the various policies, practices and our broad HR People Agenda which have culminated in this prestigious recognition,” said Mr. Kenneth Antwi, Head of HR at Olam Ghana.



“In our journey towards this proud achievement, I hasten to acknowledge the hard work and contribution of our senior leadership, led by the Country Head, Mr. Amit Agrawal, for his strong commitment to Olam’s people agenda and also the various leaders within our business portfolio,” Mr. Antwi continued.



Established in 1994, the company over the years has earned meritorious recognition from the Association of Ghana Industry (GI) for Best Employer and was simultaneously named Best Company in the Agriculture and Agribusiness sector, the seventh (7th) overall best-performing company in Ghana, and also decorated as the best performing New Entrant at the 17th Ghana Club 100 Awards organised by Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.



The Institute’s certification helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work and through its Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice.





