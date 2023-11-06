Omni Quarries must not be granted license to operate after Shama explosion – Report

Explosion at Shama

The Minerals Commission has been asked not to license Omni Quarries in Shama in the Western Region after the explosion that disrupted lives and properties.

According to the nine-member committee that was tasked with investigating the explosion, the explosion was caused by heat at the explosive’s storage site of the Chinese-owned firm.



In addition, it was discovered that the quarry was operating without a safety officer.



Chairman of the committee, Frederick Agyeman, while presenting findings from the report said the company has also been charged to bear the cost of the bills and compensations due to victims of the explosion.



“The cause of the explosion could be heat generated around the explosives. During an interaction with workers of the company and eyewitnesses that we interviewed, it came up that the company had no safety officer,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



Earlier the Minerals Commission said the quarry was operating illegally.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at least four people were confirmed dead with many others injured after a quarry exploded in Shama.



SSD/NOQ



