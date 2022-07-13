Once our demands are met for COLA, we will call off strike action - PSWU

Public sector workers want government to pay COLA

The Public Services Workers Union has stated that government’s non-adherence to the demand for 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) has forced the union to join the strike.



Secretary of the Union, Bernard Adjei said once government heeds to their demands, they will recall the industrial action.



“We have made the call, and we were expecting that those running this country will take this call seriously, sit down with us and agree on a workable solution. However, there have been delays and until the teacher unions started their strike, there was no engagement. If the government meets our demands, we will rescind our decision to [join the] strike,” he said in an interview with CitiNews.



Meanwhile, a labour consultant, Yiadom Boakye Amponsah, has stated that public sector workers should negotiate the payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) instead of holding the government to ransom.

According to him, payment of the allowance is not part of the contract between employees and the government.



“The president does not hire staff and so if you write to him to provide some payments, then what do you expect of him?”



“In all sincerity COLA is not a part of any contract between employees in the labour sector,” he said. “This is why if you want it then you must negotiate and not hold [the government] to ransom.”



However, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union are currently on strike.



Adjei however believes that “The longer this takes, the longer this will take. Government and labour must sit down and agree on how best to do this.”



SSD/MA