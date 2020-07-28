Business News

'One million jobs coming' – John Mahama promises

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has promised Ghanaians that his next administration, should he win the 7 December 2020 polls, will create one million jobs.

Outdooring his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Monday, 27 July 2020 in Accra, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector that will deliver a minimum 250,000 jobs every year”.



“A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024.



“We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living”, Mr Mahama said.



He also promised to pay all locked-up funds of the customers of Menzgold Company Limited and other financial institutions.



“My heart goes out to the many who have been affected by this Government’s unjustifiable collapse of Ghanaian-owned financial institutions”.

“It is heart-wrenching to hear government officials justify the huge amounts it is spending to manage the impact of the collapse, now put at 21 billion Ghana cedis”, he bemoaned.



The former President said: “I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others”.



He pledged “on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise!”



“We shall not put up any long-term payment plans that will further worsen the living conditions of the victims.



“As has been introduced in other economies, the next NDC Administration will establish a Financial Services Authority that will be responsible for ensuring that consumer financial markets work for consumers, providers and the economy as a whole.”

“The Authority will oversee all financial products and services that are offered to consumers, and will effectively and efficiently prevent and stop the challenges that have confronted customers of Menzgold, DKM among others.



“We will restore Ghanaian indigenous investment in the banking and financial sector through a tiered banking structure in order to restore viable credit sources for Ghanaian SMEs. We will make amends for those whose businesses were collapsed due to political victimisation”, the former President said.



Also, Mr Mahama said: “We will send all contractors with valid contracts who have been sitting at home for 4 years without being paid for legitimate work done for government back to site”.



“We will make immediate arrangements to pay them their hard-earned monies deliberately withheld by the Nana Addo administration due to politics”.

