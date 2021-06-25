Onion traders at Agbogbloshie agree to relocate to Adjin Kotoku Market

Onion traders at the Agbogbloshie market in the central business district of Accra have agreed to relocate to Adjin Kotoku Market.

Successive governments have tried in their bid to move the traders to the new market as a means to decongest the Agbogbloshie market but that has proven futile.



However, in a new development, the traders have made a U-turn and are now ready to move to the Adjin Kotoku Market.



In a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, the traders pleaded for an additional time to move to the Adjin Kotoku Market.



“We thank the minister for giving us this place but we want the minister to give us 4 weeks so we can follow proceedings and move without issues.”



Ali Umar who spoke on behalf of the traders disclosed that some of the traders who are reluctant about leaving Agbogbloshie would be informed about the structures at the new site.

“Where we are at Agbogbloshie we know the place is not convenient for us. So when we go back, we would educate them about the discussion we had with the minister.”



The new market boasts of several facilities including sanitation facilities, a police station, a fire station and a hospital among others.



