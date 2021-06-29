Onion trucks will be blocked at Amasaman - Henry Quartey discloses

• Agbogbloshie onion traders are expected to begin operating their businesses at Adjen Kotoku from July 1, 2021

• Final works on some parts of the new market have been completed



• The traders are however unhappy about government's decision to move them from the Agbogloshie market



Effective Monday, June 28, 2021, onion truck drivers will no longer have the Agbogbloshie market as their convergence point for business, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said.



This is in line with the relocation of onion sellers to the Adjen Kotoku new site from Thursday, July 1, 2021, to decongest the Accra central business market.



Speaking at a stakeholders durbar in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said the trucks will only make a stop at Amasaman then traders cart their goods to their various sheds at Adjen Kotoku.

“Let me also put on record that from this evening (Monday), all onion trucks will be blocked at Amasaman. They will not enter the Agbogbloshie market from today,” he stated.



He also noted that a total of GH¢500,000 has been allocated to the onion sellers, cattle farmers, scrap dealers, to financially support them as they transport their goods to the new onion market.



"Government is making available GH¢500,000 to the onion line sellers to use as transportation to cart their goods from Agbogbloshie to this place [Adjen Kotoku]."



"To this end, I want to appeal to the Elders that they should make sure everybody receives a portion of the funds which will be disbursed by a committee made of the Abekuma Central MP, the Binduri MP, the Garu Timpani MP and the Regional Coordinating Council who will be working with the Office of the Chief to ensure the money is disbursed properly," Henry Quartey stressed.



Out of the said GH¢300,000 designated to onion sellers, every onion seller will receive an amount of GH¢2,000, Henry Quartey noted.

Cattle rearers will receive GH¢100,000 whiles scrap dealers will receive GH¢50,000 and other affected traders in this exercise will also receive GH¢50,000.











