Business

Online vehicle auctioning at Tema port to begin by end of October 2022 – GRA

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Amisshaddai Amoah, has revealed that an E-Auction platform to auction vehicles at the Tema port is in the offing.

According to him, by the end of October 2022, vehicle buyers will have the option to make vehicle purchases online.

Among other benefits, the Commissioner-General said this will help to eradicate corruption with regards to auctioning of goods at the ports. He was speaking at a ceremony to launch the GRA Service Charter.

“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such as that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us.

“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing, and other innovative means by which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search for the kind of car you want without coming to the port,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com

The Authority also noted that this is to enhance revenue mobilization and reduce revenue losses at the ports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
