Only 1.9 million out of 10 million workers in Ghana pay SSNIT – Dr. Tenkorang

Director General Of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang1212 Dr John Ofori Tenkorang is Director-General of SSNIT

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director General of the Social Security and Nationwide Insurance (SSNIT) Scheme, has stated that in Ghana, only about 1.9 million out of 10 million workers are covered under the scheme.

According to him, only about 32,000 representing 1.68% of active contributors, are self-employed despite the fact that the majority of Ghanaians work either in the private sector or are self-employed.

He noted that SSNIT is not only for formal sector workers, therefore every worker in Ghana must endeavour to be covered under the scheme.

“The SSNIT Scheme is not for formal sector employees only; it is for all workers in Ghana. Indeed, our highest earning pensioner (¢169,000) was a businessman.

“Our offices and officers are ready to receive you with open arms and wide smiles. Our officers have been trained and will engage you in your preferred language. Visit us today, register, contribute, and start the journey to building a financially independent future for yourselves during retirement,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

He noted that the SSNIT is ensuring that all workers are roped into the system by approaching workers at various places of work.

“But we are not just going to wait for you to come to our offices, we want to sign you up at your convenience, so we will be reaching out to you in your offices, at the markets, at the trotro/taxi stations, on digital media and other platforms,” he added.

Dr. Tenkorang also urged informal sector workers to take tier two and tier three contributions seriously, adding “this will ensure that in addition to the monthly pensions you get from SSNIT, the other two tiers will each pay you a one-time lump sum when you retire.”

