Only 10.7% prepared to continue using MoMo should E-Levy be passed - Survey

Mobile Money Vendor 46.5% of Ghanaians have decided not to use mobile money should E-levy be passed

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A survey conducted by the Centre for Economic Finance and Inequality Studies on the Electronic Transaction Levy has revealed that 46.5% of Ghanaians have decided not to use mobile money should the E-levy be passed.

Another 41.4% said they will reduce their Mobile Money transactions should the levy be passed.

A total of 10.7% stated that they would still use Mobile Money services should the bill be passed.

Meanwhile, 75.3% of Ghanaians pointed out that they do not trust the executive, whilst 62.8% said they don’t believe in the legislature.

For the Judiciary, 58.4% of respondents said they do not trust the Judiciary.

Ghanaians who trust these institutions are 17.8% for the judiciary, 13.6% for the legislature, and 10.3% for the executive.

The survey used Google Online Forms as the key instrument for the data collection whereas the snowball sampling technique was used.

A sample size of 2,810 respondents was used.

