Only 14,314 self-employed contribute to SSNIT - Ofori-Tenkorang

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has stated that only 14,314 self-employed workers pay their monthly contribution to the Trust.

This, he said, represents 0.8 per cent of the informal sector.

In a meeting with stakeholders in Accra on Monday, March 21, 2022, he said, "Only 14,314 self-employed workers contribute to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), representing some 0.8 per cent of the 1.7 million contributors on the scheme. In all, there are about 11.5 million people in the informal sector in the country."

According to Dr Ofori-Tenkorang, as part of measures to reverse this trend, his outfit has started engagements with stakeholders to expand pension coverage to self-employed and the informal sector.

He said the extension of SSNIT to the informal sector workers will not only increase active membership and contributor base of the Scheme but also ensure that every worker in Ghana enjoys social protection.

