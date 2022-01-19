Only 2 people sacked over fake certificates - BoG clarifies

The Bank of Ghana Headquaters

Sacked recruits provided fake documents, BoG

Dismissal of staff in accordance with our HR policy, Bank of Ghana



Ignore rumours that 90% of newly recruits fired, BoG



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted claims that 90 percent of its newly recruited staff have been sacked.



The central bank stated categorically that the fake certificate incident involved only two recruits and upon fishing them out, their appointments were terminated.



In a press statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Bank of Ghana described news relating to the dismissal of its staff circulating on social media as false and twisted to misinform the public.

"It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates. The incident being referred to involves two (2) members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation," part of the statement read.



"As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation," it added.



The Bank of Ghana noted that the dismissal of the staff found culpable is in accordance with their Human Resource policies.



Read the BoG's press statement below:



