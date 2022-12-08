Only GN Bank has the keys to address Ghana’s economic woes - Nduom

Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of GN Bank

Founder of GN Bank, Papa Kwesi Nduom, has indicated that the people of Ghana are calling for the return of GN Bank.

He believes that after GN Bank was collapsed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in the Banking Sector cleanup, there is no bank in the country that serves the purpose GN Bank was serving.



Papa Kwesi Nduom in his post on social media indicated that he and his GN Bank have the key to solve the economic challenges bedeviling the people of Ghana.

His post on Facebook said “We tried. We asked for help, support. But no one came to even find out what the problems were or how to help. Some even told us that no matter what we did, our bank would disappear.



"Still, we were not discouraged. We knew our mission. Today, no one has stepped up to take our place and offer the banking service we were providing. We have the formula and the plan to go back to the field and deliver economic value.



"We know there is a need for GN Bank. There is no one like us.We are ready to do our part to fix the economic problems faced by the people”.