Opened borders 'will rekindle our investment spirit' - IATC boss hails decision

Chief Chancellor of IATC in charge of West Africa, Dr. James Rajamani

The Chief Chancellor of the India-Africa Trade Council (IATC) in charge of West Africa, Dr. James Rajamani has praised the government for opening the country's land borders.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressing the nation on measures against the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 27, 2022, announced the re-opening of Ghana’s land and sea borders, effective Monday (28 March).



The closure of Ghana’s borders on Saturday, March 21, 2020, by Akufo-Addo affected trading between Ghana and her three closest neighbours – Togo (to the east), Burkina Faso (to the north), and Côte d’Ivoire (to the west of the country), and the other countries in the region.



“As from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin. Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” he said.



Dr. James Rajamani who could not hide his joy stressed that “I’m very excited. The business will come back. People will have more jobs and people will be much happier and can see their cousins and relatives. It’s very exciting. This is good news.”

He said the decision will rekindle their investment spirit.



According to Dr. James Rajamani, the action by the government attests to the current administration’s priority for the welfare and security of the citizens.



Dr. James Rajamani who gave the commendation in an interview with OTECNEWS on Monday, March 28, 2022, said “It is very commendable. We commend the government for being listening and working one.”



He added, “The reopening of the borders is a commendable effort that shows that the government is listening, monitoring, and taking into consideration the welfare and security of Ghanaians."