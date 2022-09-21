Opening of Sunyani Airport will boost trade and movement – Regional Minister

Front view of the Sunyani Airport

The Bono Regional Minister, Ms. Justina Owusu-Banahene, says the start of scheduled passenger operations to the Sunyani Airport will boost trade and investment in the region and facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Speaking at an event to mark the inaugural flight of PassionAir to Sunyani, she said: “The start of commercial operations by PassionAir to Sunyani will facilitate trade and investment in the relatively young region.”



The first passenger flight in seven years from Accra’s Kotoka International Airport to the Sunyani Airport was operated successfully by PassionAir on Monday.



PassionAir flight 133 departed KIA at 9:10am local time on Monday and landed at the Sunyani Airport after 45minutes.



The Return flight departed Sunyani Airport at 12: 21pm and landed back in Accra at 1: 06pm local time. PassionAir has also confirmed September 23, 2022 as the start date for its scheduled flights between Accra anunad Sunyani

PassionAir is expected to operate four weekly flights between Accra’s Kotoka International Airport and Sunyani on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.



The Sunyani Airport, which was renovated at a cost of US$50million, was closed to traffic in 2015 for remedial and expansion works.



The airport, located in the middle belt of Ghana, now has a new apron, asphalted internal roads and a renovated terminal building capable of processing more passengers per hour. The extension of the runway from 1,280 meters to 1,400 meters, with 60 meters unpaved Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at both ends, now makes it possible for the airport to accommodate medium-sized jet planes.



Domestic airline operator PassionAir, which operates Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and Bombardier Dash 8 Q300 planes that can transport 78 and 50 passengers respectively, thus becomes the first domestic operator to service the route.