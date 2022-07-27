0
Operators of port reception facilities at Ghana’s ports undergo capacity development program

Port Development Program.png A view of the various representatives of the port reception facilities at the training program

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has since 2004 complied with and committed itself to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) by establishing the provision of Port Reception Facilities and Services through concessionary arrangements with private sector operators.

This arrangement ensures that ships calling Ghana’s ports are able to legally dispose of their waste ashore rather than illegally discharging them into the marine environment.

GPHA, in collaboration with the Ports Environmental Network-Africa (PENAf) has organized a 3-day workshop for the various operators of the port reception facilities to upgrade their skills and capacity to perform efficiently and sustainably.

The Executive Coordinator of PENAf, Dr. Harry Barnes-Dabban said the training is necessary for the operators to catch up with contemporary developments at the global level.

He said, “a year from now, what I anticipate should happen is that they are able to have good collaboration, they are able to have good data on the waste they are collecting and processing and their operational processes and also what they discharge. And then we should begin to see good technological investment in what they are doing.”

He said such activities will also inure to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s sustainable initiatives.

“It helps GPHA promote the blue economy of Ghana and Africa at large. By sufficiently facilitate the provision of port reception facilities at the port, the discourage pollution by ships, therefore protecting marine life and fish which is a major part of our economy.”

