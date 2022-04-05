‘Opposing E-Levy is in the best interest for the country’s growth’ - Minority

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that the opposition NDC is working in the best interest of Ghanaians by opposing the E-Levy.



According to him, government is not being fair to Ghanaians by charging a 1.5% levy on electronic transactions.



“We are working for Ghana. If you bring a policy that says that ordinary people when they pass their money through electronic transactions the government should take 1.5% and we disagree, how is that not working for Ghana? I mean they [the government] believe that they’re working for Ghana by pushing that the state should take a portion of the money and we [Minority] believe that we’re working for Ghana by striving to prevent the state from taking people’s money,” the lawmaker said.

Minority in Parliament staged a walkout during the passage of the E-Levy to show their disapproval of the levy.



Meanwhile, since the introduction of the E-Levy by the finance minister, the minority has declared its stance against it.



Speaking to Asaase News, the lawmaker said their position on the E-Levy shows their appetite for the growth of this economy.



He added: “You want [us] to go into some an unholy alliance that’s when you’ll know that we are working together? So, when we disagree, we disagree because we’re [Minority] convinced that it is not the right thing to do. And they’re [Majority] convinced that it is the right thing to do. And that’s what democracy is all about.”



