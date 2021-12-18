Optimistic investor sentiments driving sustained growth of Ghana stock market

The GSE marked its 31st anniversary of trading on November 12, 2021

Optimistic investor sentiments continue to sustain the growth of the Ghana stock market, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has said.

In a statement of the November 2021 summary of market activities on the Accra bourse copied to the Ghanaian Times, the GSE said its Composite Index recorded a marginal growth over the previous month to close November with a year-to-date-return of 47.65 percent.



The GSE said BOPP (33.0 percent), CAL (14.7 percent) ETI (12.50), Total (9.36 percent) and GOIL (7.06 percent) drove activities on the market in the period under review.



“On the equities market, the total volume of shares traded in the month was 30.7 million valued at GH¢44.4 million. This represents an increase of 31.72 percent (volume) and 29.98 percent (value) when compared to the previous month,” he said.



The GSE said cumulative volume (454.6 million) and value (GH¢489.7 million) traded for the year represented a decrease of 18.09 percent and an increase of 10.47 percent respectively when compared to the same period last year.



The total market capitalization of the Accra bourse increased from 53.1 million in November 2020 to 64.5 million in November 2021, representing a growth of 21.43 percent.

On the bond market, the GSE said Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) continued its spectacular performance, closing the month with a volume traded of 19.70 billion, which was a 95.82 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020.



“The bond market closed the month with a spectacular performance, recording gains over the previous month. The month closed with a total volume trade of 19.70 billion representing an increase of 12.19 percent compared to total volume trades in the previous month and an increase of 95.82 percent compared to the same period last year,” the GSE said.



It said the cumulative volume traded from January to November 2021 of 192.30 billion was 102.29 percent more than the 95.06 billion traded in the same period last year.



