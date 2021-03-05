Orkin officially launched in Ghana

Orkin Ghana CEO Cecilia Agadzi with plaque

Source: Orkin Ghana

Orkin Ghana, the Ghanaian office of the pest control management company, has been launched at a ceremony in Accra to provide services to clients.

Speaking at the launch attended by directors of Orkin Global, representatives of the American Embassy and the Ghana/US Chamber of Commerce and industry players, Dr. Ron Harrison of Orkin LLC, said the company would continue to perform the same high standards of practice in Ghana as across the world.



Dr Felicia Ansah-Amprofi, a representative of the Ministry for Food and Agriculture, said she was happy to welcome an iconic company like Orkin into the country.



Orkin currently operates in Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.



She underscored the importance of pest control in the industry and how Orkin aligned with government policy of improving standards in the sector.



Dr. Amprofi called for a stronger role for pest control in the production of food and related industries.



On his part, Dr. Amoabeng Blankson and Dr. Frimpong-Anin, of the Crop Research Institute in Kumasi, expressed the hope that the company’s high standards would be brought to bear on operations in the country.

Meanwhile, a promotion to encourage people to write in or phone in with the term #OrkinGhanaLaunch to get free pest inspection at their site was launched.



With high-level professionals, Orkin provides effective pest control management, delivers exceptional customer service, with quick response time and a focus on safety.

















Source: Orkin Ghana