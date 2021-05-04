Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a Ghanaian urban planner and politician.

He is currently the majority leader in Ghana’s Parliament and also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



Born on 3rd February 1957, the Suame Member of Parliament hails from Bremang-Afrancho, a town in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



He first became a Member of Parliament in January 1997. He has kept his seat since then, representing his constituency in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



He is the chairperson for the Special Budget, House, and Business Committees. He is also a member of the Finance, Mines and Energy, Standing Orders, and Selection Committees.



In 1982, he graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning.



Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is married with eight children.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.



For his sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is highly appreciated.



