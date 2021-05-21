Oteele' commends Afro-Arab Group Chairman for exemplary leadership

Oteele and Alhaji Salamu Amadu in a photo

Source: Afro-Arab Group of Companies

Award-winning Kumawood actor cum comedian Stephen Yaw Mawunyo popularly known as Oteele has commended the Group Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his exemplary leadership and serving as a role model for most of the youth especially those in the Zongo communities.

"I'm honoured to meet you, today Chairman. I'm impressed with the way you live and the various support you have offered the youth in the country. You are a role model for millions of youth especially those in the Zongo Communities. It is my prayer that the Almighty God grant you long life to accomplish your vision".



The actor made these comments when he paid a visit to the Afro-Arab Group office in Accra to familiarise himself with the operations of the Group.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu also expressed his appreciation for the visit and thanked the actor for taking time off his busy schedules to visit him.

"My brother, I'm overwhelmed by the visit and also thank you for your prayers. With God on our side, we shall continue to work more to inspire the youth".



The business magnate who also doubles as a philanthropist said; Let us also use our small medium to educate the youth and the upcoming generation to believe in hard work rather than to cut corners in order to be rich.