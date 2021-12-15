Otumfuo gold coins hit market next year at US$2,500 a piece

The Asantehene unveiled the gold coin on Sunday, 12 December 2021

The ‘pillar of peace’ commemorative gold coin to celebrate the achievements of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will hit the market next year, January 2022.

According to Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), the official government assayer, the gold coins are for commemorative purposes so only a limited number was minted for sale.



The Asantehene unveiled the gold coin on Sunday, 12 December 2021 at his last Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia palace.



The Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Kwesi Awuah told Awudu Iddrissu on Accra100.5 FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 that the gold coin will be sold for the cedi equivalent of $2,500 apiece.



He explained that the 24-carat coin can only be purchased on the PMMC’s website.

Mr Awuah noted that when the purchase is done online, a token will be generated for the buyer to collect the coin at the office of the company in Accra.



He said PMMC has state-of-the-art vaults for keeping the coins and other minerals in the country.



Mr Awuah revealed that the coins’ serial numbers are embedded in the database of the company and can be tracked from the company’s database.



He said special certificates will be issued by PMMC to those who intend to travel outside the country with the coins.