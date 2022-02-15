Otumfuo is a pillar of political, economic stability - BoG Governor

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana during the presentation

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, has said the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is a pillar of the political and economic stability of the country.

“He is not only a pillar of peace but also a pillar of political stability and a pillar of economic stability for this country. These are the key ingredients to ensure that we have higher growth and higher standards of living,” he said.



Dr Addison said this when a team from the E ON 3 Group and its partners presented the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin to him at his office in Accra on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Achievements



Commenting on the achievements of the Asantehene as enumerated by the delegation, Dr Addison said, “ Not many people know how involved Otumfuo has been in ensuring peace and stability in this country but we have been following his exploits, especially the role he played in Dagbon.”



Exploits

Dr Addison thanked the E ON 3 Group for the honor done him by presenting the coin to him.



“I thank you for including me in the list of recipients of this very important coin,” he stated.



He added: “I have been following your ( E ON 3 Group) exploits and this is a project that we are very proud of and happy to contribute to in honor of Otumfuo.”



BoG support



The spokesperson of the delegation, Mr Jesse Agyepong, thanked the Governor and the BoG for the support given to the gold coin project.

Mr Agyepong who is the General Manager of the E ON 3 Group, said the presence of Dr Addison at the unveiling of the gold coin in Kumasi attested to the importance he attached to the initiative.



He traced the history of Otumfuo’s peace initiatives and said the fact remained that the Asantehene had been phenomenal in his quest to see peace thrive in the country.



