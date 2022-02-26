Otumfuo urges businesses to spread across regions to expand economy

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised businesses to recognise their operations as contributing to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

He said economic growth created wealth, some of which went directly into the pockets of workers to improve their well-being. Hence, he said, businesses were expected to grow and expand their services to other regions, including Ashanti.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu gave the advice when some senior executive members of InvestCorp Asset Management Limited (InvestCorp) paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The visit was to enable the company donate to the Otumfuo Foundation in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility objectives for 2022, introduce the company and its management to the Asantehene, and to seek his guidance and blessings for the new year, among others.



The Managing Director of InvestCorp, Henry Sunkwa-Mills, gave a brief background of the company to the Asantehene.



He said InvestCorp was founded in 2014, and shared the firm’s vision as well as some key milestone events in its history.

Mr Sunkwa-Mills highlighted how prudent business management and regulatory compliance had ensured the firm’s survival during periods of difficulty in the industry.



He intimated that the application of the firm’s core values of Innovation, Integrity and Leadership had contributed to its growth and goodwill.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II applauded the company for recognising the need to pay homage to him and commended the management for managing the company’s clients’ funds with integrity and professionalism.



InvestCorp made a donation to the Otumfuo Foundation, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to impact the community through educational initiatives.



The donation formed part of its 2022 corporate social responsibility campaign, which is focused on alleviating the financial hardships faced by some orphans by covering their tuition and healthcare costs.