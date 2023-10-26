Our current staff strength is 5,438 – Ghana Water MD

GWCL Managing Director Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Briamah

Ghana Water Company Limited now employs 5,438 people, according to Managing Director Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Briamah.

He noted that the most essential resource for any institution is its human resource and that the company’s very survival is primarily thanks to the diligent, devoted, and committed workforce that they are fortunate to have.



The Managing Director announced the second edition of the business’s ‘Accounting to our Customers,’ a public event in which the company addressed its current status.



The forum was held on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the company’s headquarters, in Accra.



He said as of September 2023, the total staff strength was 5,438. The company has enjoyed a peaceful work environment which has sustained our operations and commercial drive.



“This can be attributed to prompt response to the needs of staff and proactive engagement with the Staff and the Union leadership on matters pertaining to the welfare of staff. Staff training has been pivotal in the progress of the workforce of the company.”

He explained that approximately 2,000 people benefited from various levels of training and were promoted after satisfying the prerequisites.



“This year, the HR department has organized training courses for two thousand two hundred (2,200) staff across the country in different employee development programs.



Last year, we informed you that, we are in collaboration with the Staff Unions, Management conducted promotional interviews in 2018, 2019, and 2021, resulting in promotions for over two thousand (2,000) staff during these years. We are pleased to inform you that the staff promotion exercises for the year 2022 have been successfully completed nationwide, resulting in the promotion of three hundred and seventy-nine (379) staff members.”



He stated that the processes for worker promotion for the year 2023 were ongoing, and those who qualified would be promoted.



“We are proud to announce that we have also established committees for the upcoming 2023 promotion exercise, reaffirming our commitment to maintaining a consistent approach to staff promotions.”

The company has also initiated policies to help reduce environmental waste and excessive use of paper.



“As a company aiming to reducing environmental waste and the excessive use of papers, we have resorted to using electronic means to among other things, send electronic pay slips, processing leave management & medical forms and carrying out Staff Satisfaction surveys through an Employee Self-Service Portal. Training on the use of this portal will be completed by the end of 2023 and implemented in the various administrative regions of the company.”



He stressed that the “GWCL’s resolve to operating an effective human resource management in the delivery of corporate strategic objectives was duly rewarded with the 2022 Trainer of the Year award by the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA)”.