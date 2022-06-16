Our economy taking a nose dive - Prof. Botchwey

Former Minister of Finance, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

Former Minister of Finance and Economic tenure, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey has posited that Ghana’s economy is taking a nose dive following the high debts accrued in recent times.

He was worried that the situation was not the best and could be likened to what we witnessed in the 80s.



“Sadly, we don’t appear to have learned our lessons. Now moving so perilously close to the edge of the presidency, where we were in the early 80s; with our economy saddled with debts which we cannot even pay to meet our social obligations.”



Prof. Botchwey had raised similar concerns when he addressed a public lecture organized by the One Ghana Movement to commemorate the 65th-anniversary independence celebration.



He bemoaned what he described as the politics of insults against persons who provide alternatives and criticize the government.



“Our current travails can be overcome provided we level with the people. The solution to a problem begins with recognizing that there is one. It must start with the recognition that, it is a crisis and level with the people. We must wind down the hubris, the arrogance, and the show of impunity that the people see.”

The lecture was on the theme: “On the state of the nation’s economy and politics, 65 years after independence, the path to sustainable development and democratic consolidation."



He said that two areas affecting economic policy choices are continuity in economic planning and democratic consolidation.



