Our harvests perishing because we have no buyers - Tomato farmers

Tomato farmers at Tuobodom in the Bono East Region are complaining bitterly that their harvests are going to waste.

The farmers have therefore called on the government to come to their aid since farming is their only source of livelihood.



The farmers noted that they are not getting access to buyers, a situation that has left their harvests going to waste.



Mr. Martin Kwabena Agyei the current Chief Farmer of Techiman North District said “it is very sad that our toil, labor, and investments in the farm throughout the year are going to be in vain.”

He called on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to institute measures to do away with the constant and annual wastage in food production.



He warned that if the government fails to initiate measures to address the concerns, several farmers will stop farming and that will lead to a food shortage in the country.



Meanwhile, some disgruntled farmers have revealed that they took loans to invest in their work but the lack of buyers is affecting their investments.