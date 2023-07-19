0
Menu
Business

Our lawyers working to retrieve locked up research, dev’t funds from NDK financial services – UG’s Dir. of Finance

University Of Ghana 8 University of Ghana

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Only GHC100,000 out of the GHC1.23 million of the University of Ghana's (UG) Research and Development Fund locked up in a private investment firm has been redeemed.

The 2021 Auditor General’s Report, had cited over GHC1.23 million of Research and Development Fund belonging to the UG had been locked up at a private investment fund.

Despite a circular by the vice-chancellor of the university directing that such investments be done only at a certain threshold at a commercial bank, the Director of Finance at the time contravened the directive by investing the funds with NDK Financial Services.

The Director of Finance, at the University, Bernice B. Agudu, told the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, that the investment was done in 2017, at a time when she was not in office.

She indicated that the directive by the vice-chancellor came four years later.

She also revealed that the lawyers for the university were working to retrieve the remaining funds from NDK Financial Services which had liquidity challenges.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong