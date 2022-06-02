Our members can’t access credit due to policy rate increment – AGI

Seth Twum Akwaboah is CEO of AGI

BoG revises policy rate from 17% to 19%

Policy rate affects cost of lending



Increase in policy rate to solve rising inflation



The Association of Ghana Industries has stated the inability of its members to access credit facilities due to the recent hike in the monetary policy rate.



The bank of Ghana’s Monetary policy committee noted that because of the current rise in the inflation rate it has become necessary for the committee to increase the Monetary policy rate.



However, Chief Executive of the AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah, has noted that this has increased the cost of lending and the production cost per unit of most manufacturing firms.

Speaking to a cross-section of the media at the Arab-African Economy Summit, He stated that the move by the BoG even though a means for inflation to reduce, is hampering the growth and activities of local businesses.



“We understand the policy rate is to slow down inflation, but the bottom line is that when such measures are taken the implication is clear as interest rate goes up highly. And it gets to a point where banks are even interested in investing in government bonds and treasury bills and all that. It means it is crowding out private sector access to financing”, he said.



The AGI’s CEO however noted that this high policy rate should not be retained for a long time since it will force local businesses out of operation due to high-interest rates and the cost of borrowing.



“If we don’t have a choice, but to have a policy of this nature and if it goes on for too long it will have a great impact on businesses and the economy “, he lamented.



“We have to look at the immediate and the long-term impact. We have been engaging the Bank of Ghana and will continue to do that. If we continue to engage, we will amicably solve this”, he added.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







