Our mineral resources do not belong to us alone – Sheikh Aremeyaw

The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has asked the government to be cautious about how it treats the country’s resources.

He explained that mineral resources belong to future generations therefore should not be exploited and squandered.



Sheikh Aremeyaw said the President is only holding the resources in trust for the citizens, therefore, there must be broader stakeholder consultation before certain deals are signed.



“The mineral resources of our country do not belong to us alone but belong to unborn children. Once the mineral resources of our country are supposed to be kept in trust, those who manage do not own it, they are accountable to the largest sector of the society.



“For them to engage in such a contract there must be an engagement where the people are satisfied,” he said during a meeting with the Christian Council and the Council of State on Tuesday, December 12.



