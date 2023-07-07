'Our next plan is to be here' – Food suppliers adamant on picketing Buffer Stock premises

A Spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Koku Amedume, has stated that payment of debts owed them will be the only factor that will make them vacate the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock company.

According to him, the government has owed them for the past two years, for which reason some of them have been unable to pay the people they work with.



Amedume speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb said assurances by word of mouth or press releases will no longer silence them.



"As I stand here, our next plan is to be here. Our next plan is to be here till we get our money, the immediate next plan is we want to be here till our money is paid. We want to break today because today is Friday so that our elderly women can relax. But Monday we are back. We will be here till we get our money," he told GhanaWeb on July 7, 2023.



The Food Suppliers have been picketing the premises of the National Buffer Stock Company since July 4, 2023, to demand the payment of debts owed.



Meanwhile, the National Food Buffer Stock Company has noted that it is holding an emergency board meeting to discuss matters concerning its indebtedness to suppliers.

NAFCO, in a statement on July 6, said it “acknowledges its indebtedness to its cherished suppliers. The company sympathizes with them in this unfortunate situation they find themselves in which has compelled them to picket at our head office premises. The company is equally concerned about their plight and appreciates their patience.



“An emergency board meeting has been scheduled on the situation and the outcome including a possible roadmap for resolution will be shared thereafter,” parts of the statement read.



