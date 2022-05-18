0
‘Our poultry industry could suffer greater shocks from fertilizer shortages’ – Akufo-Addo

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Africans urged to take advantage of AfCFTA

Ghana beyond aid, a call for sustainable development, Akufo-Addo

Russia-Ukraine crisis leading to fertilizer shortage

Growing concerns about the unavailability of fertilizer for agriculture production have contributed to the surge in the prices of food in Ghana and the continent.

The poultry industry has also bemoaned the unavailability of feed and raw materials.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that these concerns could heighten as fertilizer shortages are being experienced across Africa.

According to the President, the country’s maize and soy production could be affected noting that “our poultry industry could suffer greater shocks.”

The president made the statement at the opening of the 22nd Academy of African Business and Development Conference (AABD) at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

President Akufo Addo however noted that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has disrupted imports and also led to the shortage of fertilizer for crops.

Charging Africans to take advantage of the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) he said “the time to pursue the path of prosperity and self-respect for our nations and continent is now.”

He was speaking on the theme: “Sustainable Development Beyond Aid: The Focus for Africa?”.

President Akufo-Addo re-echoed the concept of Africa beyond aid stating that,“we must develop in a sustainable manner “recognizing that we must take the bull by the horn and take responsibility for our sustainable growth while pursuing our fellow African countries as key stakeholders in our own development.”

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



