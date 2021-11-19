Our strike action will go beyond a day – Driver Union

Drivers will strike if fuel prices are not reduced

Secretary of the SMART Drivers Association, Edward Sackey, has disclosed that the planned strike action by some 16 driver unions will no more last a day as initially planned.

He believes the intended rush hour strike “on Thursday will not end there but will continue for days until we see results from the government. Enough is enough. We have spoken on various media platforms and expressed our displeasure on the increased fuel prices and have still seen no change. We are fed up.”



16 driver unions threatened to strike on Thursday, November 11 over the prices of fuel but however called off their action, rescheduling it for Thursday, November 18, 2021.



This new date they said will inform their next move if their concerns are not addressed in the 2022 budget presentation by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

After the budget presentation, the coalition has further rescheduled their strike action to Thursday, November 25 if the government refuses to either reduce fuel prices or approve new lorry fares for them after a stakeholder meeting on Monday, November 22, 2020.



“We promised our members the budget will address our issues, especially fuel prices and it now looks like the leadership is failing its members. Drivers are agitated and cannot wait any further. We will undertake the strike action if Monday’s meeting is unfruitful,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s 'Epa Hoa Daben' political talk show.