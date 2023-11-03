Our support for Bawumia is to help NPP break the eight – Traders

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Source: GNA

A group of NPP supporters at the Kejetia, central and race-course markets in Kumasi, says their support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party is to help the NPP maintain power in the 2024 general elections.

The traders, who identify themselves as ‘Kumasi Central. Kejetia and Race-Course Traders for Bawumia,’ said8 it was only Dr Bawumia, who had the record and capability to win power and break the eight-year rule jinx.



They reiterated their call to the party delegates in the upcoming presidential primary to vote massively for Dr Bawumia to lead the party to the 2024 general election.



Elder Emmanuel Gyekyi, Chairman of the group, addressing a press conference at the Kejetia market in Kumasi, said the record of Dr Bawumia as the Vice President, demonstrated his capabilities to lead the country and continue with the development agenda set by the Nana Akufo Addo government.



He said Dr Bawumia had proven beyond all doubt that he could continue the transformation agenda currently going on and sustain the development momentum of the country.



Elder Gyekyi said traders in the markets, who were the core grassroots of the party, knew and believed that Dr Bawumia would be able to lead the party to win the 2024 general elections and called on the delegates not to think of their personal gains but consider the broader interest of national development.



Hajia Hawa, the Women Organizer of the group said customers who came to the market had been telling them that it was only Dr Bawumia who could lead the party to victory.

She pleaded with the delegates not to be swayed by propaganda to turn their back on the Vice President who had supported Nana Akufo Addo to transform the country.



Nana Yaa Dufie, one of the queens at the central market, said all the queens in the various markets were yearning for Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP to victory in 2024.



She called for unity among the party supporters to ensure that the party came out from the primaries stronger to contest and win the 2024 general elections.



