Our task is to increase revenue for the authority to support govt - Sammi Awuku to NLA staff

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku

The former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Sammi Awuku, assumed office after H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed him to lead the National Lottery Authority.

Mr Awuku was received by the Acting Director-General, Mr Ernest Mote, who took him to the Director General's secretariat for a brief introduction and a short meeting.



Mr Awuku then met the NLA management, which compromises directors of the various departments; he introduced himself as the president's appointee to the authority and urged them to cooperate with him to ensure the NLA is made a world-class organisation.



He said, "I am your new love letter from the president; I will ensure we succeed. I will not get everything right but what I can assure you is that I will not deliberately get it wrong. Let's work together to increase revenue for the authority and for the nation for development. I have heard a myriad of issues before my coming; what I want to tell you is that I will not inherit anyone's enemies, come to the table with a clean mind and let make NLA work again.



"We do not have to be friends to work together, but what we need is to have a common goal. I will have your back, so I will plead that you also do," he added.

He took time to visit every single office to appreciate at first hand what their working conditions were and to assure the staff of his commitment towards their welfare and well-being.



He used the opportunity to admonish the staff to come on board to work hard to improve the fortunes of the authority so their condition of service can also be improved. He added that "I am going to operate an open-door policy, feel free to come to me, let's share ideas and talk about your challenges".



The staff, in turn, assured him of their total support and thanked him for the visit and his open-door approach.