Our work is the riskiest in Ghana today - Association of Mobile Money Operators in Ghana

Mobile Money operators have recently been victims of robbery attacks

• He has asked for government to make available capital for them so as to promote their businesses



The incessant robbery attacks on Mobile Money agents in the country makes the business the riskiest in the country, bemoans the spokesperson for the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Charles Kwasi Addo.



There have been countless reports of operators of the business who have been victims of robbery attacks, with some killed in the process and many other injured, reports citinewsroom.com.



In some of the most recent cases, there were separate robbery attacks in the Western region on two mobile money vendors in Sekondi Takoradi, while many others have been recorded in other parts of the country.

“Mobile money is one of the businesses that is the riskiest. Security has become one of the major challenges that we are struggling with. There is direct burglary and that is the order of the day now,” Charles Kwasi Addo said in an interview on Citi TV, stressing that it had become a major challenge that many mobile money operators are battling with.



He also suggested that the government provides support to mobile money operators so as to make their businesses thrive more than it is.



“Government should give us capital. It is difficult to assess capital and even if you are given capital it comes with a higher interest rate,” he said.



The Bank of Ghana in 2019, pegged the minimum capital required for operating a mobile money company at GH¢20 million, making this known on the back of the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) which provides a legal and regulatory framework for the orderly development of the country’s payment system.



This, Charles Addo added, is the reason the government should give it more capital and make it accessible to all.