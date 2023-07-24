Outbreak of coronavirus cause of Ghana Post's GH¢6 million financial loss - MD

Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour

Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour has attributed his outfit's financial loss in 2020 to the outbreak of the global pandemic, coronavirus.

He made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions about Ghana Post Company Limited highlighted in the 2021 Auditor-General report.



Answering questions on the dip in revenue recorded in 2020, Obour explained that most of their works involved moving in and out of the country, therefore, the closing of borders due to the outbreak of COVID-19 had a toll on their business.



He further said goods that were supposed to have been conveyed by vehicles were transported by air.



This, he said, created a lot of operational costs for the company.



“Our work as a postal administrator involves a lot of moving out of the country and out of the jurisdiction and receiving items into your jurisdiction. And so, in 2020, when Ghana was hit with COVID, borders were shutdown, items that you would have easily moved with vehicles, you have to move it with airlines, so it created a lot of operational cost,” Bice Osei Kuffour said.



He however said the challenges experienced in 2020 were no longer faced by the Ghana Post company as the situation had improved.

“I am sure if we do come here again for 2021, 2022, I am sure your committee will commend the management of Ghana Post...it is much better, we don’t have these challenges that we faced in 2020,” the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited said.



