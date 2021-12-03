Over 1.5 million farmers will enjoy from cocoa farmers’ pension scheme – Annoh-Dompreh

Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has said in relation to the Farmers Day celebration today, December 3, government has started the Cocoa farmers’ pension scheme.
According to him, this is a laudable effort which will guarantee pension income for over 1.5 million farmers.
He urged all to start looking at a broader pension scheme for farmers starting with staples and moving to non-traditional exports.
The National Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognise the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country.
The holiday is designed to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of Ghana.
