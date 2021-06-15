Over 150 companies join PEVAG to regulate activities of pest and vector control business

PEVAG is expected to improve the operations of the sector through capacity building

A mother body to oversee the activities of practitioners in the pest and vector control business has been outdoored in Accra with the primary aim of regulating the activities of the sector.



The Pest and Vector Control Association of Ghana (PEVAG) with over 150 member companies nationwide, also aims at bringing together the various industry players and to ensure standardization.



According to a statement, the PEVAG will also help to improve the operations of the sector through capacity building as well as solidify the efforts of state agencies to combat the increasing spate of pest and vector infestation in our cities.

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who spoke at the event, emphasized that the Association is important to the overall work of persons who “manage many markets and big towns in the country where often time we have had to fumigate the markets”.



According to him, the Association will go a long way to help in its work of regulating the services of pest and vector control officers in the country.



“Pest and vector control is good but as we don’t Know the chemical used in their work there is the need for standardization and regularizations of their services”, Mohammed Adjei Sowah stressed.



He also indicated that he was at the forefront with waste management company Zoomlion during the disinfection exercise during the peak of the coronavirus in the country, adding that he is optimistic this Association will boost their work.



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies/ Zoomlion, explained that the Association’s ultimate goal is to protect the interest of Ghanaians while enabling members to be equipped with all the pest and vector control rudiments as they go about their activities.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, on his part, called on all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritize the pest and vector control management in their respective Assemblies.



He said the current happenings in the global arena warrants the prioritization of pests and vector control before it gets out of hand.



He also commended the Association for its objective, adding that “the Ministry is ready to work with all stakeholders to create an enabling environment to increase public-private partnerships.”