Over $16 million invested in bottle-to-bottle rPET in Ghana

The Mohinani Group has pumped an amount of $16 million into Ghana's first bottle-to-bottle recycling plant.



This bottle-to-bottle recycling plant will supply food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) that will create new bottles and other high-quality food-grade packaging produced per global standards.



According to the Executive Director of Mohinani Group, Ashok Mohinani, the plant will have the capacity to recycle 15,000 metric tonnes of plastic annually with an overall capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes by late 2024.

Announcing this at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 21, 2022, Ashok Mohinani said, " The group's vision is to deliver global quality to the local Ghanaian market and with this in mind, we are very proud to announce our investment of over $16 million in Ghana's very first bottle-to-bottle recycling plant supplying food-grade rPET of European standards."



"Once again, reemphasizing our commitment to being pioneers of the packaging and manufacturing space in the country...We are expecting to commence operations in late 2023 with full capacity reached in early 2024," he added.



The establishment of the plant will create room for employment.



Meanwhile, Mr Mohinani said the innovation will be available for producers to help meet their sustainable packaging goals.



