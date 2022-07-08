Over 27,000 public sector workers agitated over Cost-of-Living Allowance

Public Sector workers want government to pay COLA

Harsh economic conditions affecting livelihood of public sector worker

Teacher Unions embark on strike



Public sector workers demand 20% COLA



Public sector workers have threatened to embark on an industrial action if their plea to the government for the 20% Cost of living Allowance is not heeded.



According to them, the harsh economic conditions in the country is taking a toll on their income and livelihoods.



The Public Utility Workers Union of TUC (PUWU), which has a total of over 27,000 workers, with management committee executives from about 69 public sector institutions converged to put to vote a motion on a possible strike.

This includes members from agencies such as Bui Power Authority, Ghana Airport Company Limited, Ghana Meteorological Agency, and Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, among others.



Meanwhile, earlier this week, four teacher unions announced their decision to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the government’s delay in the payment of the COLA.



The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT).



However, negotiations with the labour unions are expected to commence on July 12.



SSD/MA