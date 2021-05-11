Over 400 mothers receive gifts from MTN Ghana

Joyce Dongotey-Padi Akumaa, excited customer of MTN who couldn't hide her joy

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has surprised over 400 women across the country as part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day celebrations.

The selected mothers received gifts items such as digital shopping vouchers from Melcom, Jumia, and Vlisco, fuel coupons, electronic gadgets among others. The gesture is to reaffirm MTN’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding its cherished customers.



Commenting on the presentation, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN Ghana, Mrs. Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “the celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day served as another opportunity for MTN Ghana to show deep appreciation to our customers for their loyalty to the brand. We all know how Mothers have worked hard and defiled all odds in nurturing the human capital which has contributed to making society a better place for all of us.”



“It has been 25 years of brightening lives and customer satisfaction is our number one priority therefore we remain resolute in ensuring our customers feel appreciated especially on this day as the World celebrates mothers. We use this occasion to thank all mothers for being a solid rock behind the brand over the years”, she added.



Madam Joyce Dongotey-Padi Akumaa, (known in public life as Akumaa Mama Zimbi) a beneficiary of the MTN Mothers’ day presentation expressed her immense gratitude to MTN. She was thrilled and said she is proud to be on the MTN network. She used the occasion to wish all mothers a happy celebration and also admonished everyone to ‘mask up’ because COVID-19 is real.

Celebration of Mothers’ Day is one of the many ways MTN Ghana celebrates its cherished customers. The month of June will present a fine opportunity for Fathers to be celebrated on Fathers’ Day.



Mother’s Day is a day set aside globally to celebrate and honor mothers, motherhood and maternal bonds. In our part of the world, it is celebrated in various ways, characterized mainly by family reunions, sharing of gifts and renewing of bonds. It is but one of many occasions MTN Ghana uses to reward and brighten the lives of its customers.



