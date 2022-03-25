6
Menu
Business

Over GH¢25 billion spent on banking sector clean-up exercise - Finance Minister

Video Archive
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We fixed what was broken, Ofori-Atta

Banking sector cleanup was to restore sanity in financial institutions, Finance Minister

4.6 million depositors funds were saved, Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said over GH¢25 billion was spent by government to clean-up the banking sector.

According to him, the move taken by government was to secure the funds of depositors, as well as, strengthen the financial sector.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the finance minister said, “Restructuring the banking sector to protect the savings of 4.6million depositors and strengthening the financial sector. So far, government has spent over 25billion since 2018 to clean up the financial sector.”

Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the robust financial institutions now shows that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the ability to fix what was broken by their predecessor.

This, he said, gives the nation hope to come out from the current economic challenges.

“It is this proven record of fixing what is broken by the NPP government and…it is this same can do and will do attitude that gives us hope that we’ll overcome the current crisis,” he added.

It would be recalled that the Bank of Ghana in 2017 closed down some financial institutions in the country.

This comes after it revoked the class 1 banking licenses of nine banks during the financial sector clean-up.

UT Bank, Capital Bank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Premium Bank, The Royal Bank, Heritage Bank, Construction Bank and UniBank, were the affected banks.

Some banks were later merged to continue operation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: