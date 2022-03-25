Over GH¢25 billion spent on banking sector clean-up exercise - Finance Minister

We fixed what was broken, Ofori-Atta

Banking sector cleanup was to restore sanity in financial institutions, Finance Minister



4.6 million depositors funds were saved, Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said over GH¢25 billion was spent by government to clean-up the banking sector.



According to him, the move taken by government was to secure the funds of depositors, as well as, strengthen the financial sector.



Addressing journalists on Thursday, March 24, 2022, the finance minister said, “Restructuring the banking sector to protect the savings of 4.6million depositors and strengthening the financial sector. So far, government has spent over 25billion since 2018 to clean up the financial sector.”

Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the robust financial institutions now shows that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the ability to fix what was broken by their predecessor.



This, he said, gives the nation hope to come out from the current economic challenges.



“It is this proven record of fixing what is broken by the NPP government and…it is this same can do and will do attitude that gives us hope that we’ll overcome the current crisis,” he added.



It would be recalled that the Bank of Ghana in 2017 closed down some financial institutions in the country.



This comes after it revoked the class 1 banking licenses of nine banks during the financial sector clean-up.

UT Bank, Capital Bank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Premium Bank, The Royal Bank, Heritage Bank, Construction Bank and UniBank, were the affected banks.



Some banks were later merged to continue operation.



